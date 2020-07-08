StayMelo Charity Basketball Game to Raise Funds for “Play for Jay”

DULUTH, Minn. – The StayMelo Charity All-Star game is set to take place this Saturday at the Hillside basketball courts in Duluth.

The event, which is in its second year, looks to raise funds for a local cause. And this year, they’ll lend a helping hand to the family of Jay Nick, a local youth basketball player who was diagnosed with cancer back in March.

“I have never met the kid personally, but my brother coached him and everybody else knew him. I was like ‘absolutely’. I’m an East alum. He’s East’s future and stuff like that. Within minutes, it’s done. I already posted it and everything and that was what we were going with,” said event organizer Quinton Coleman.

“Everybody plays six degrees of Kevin Bacon. Six degrees of Jay Nick was actually pretty easy. Everybody knew somebody who was impacted by Jay. So to give back, to have fun and have it be worth it for everybody, that’s win, win, win,” announcer Brian Prudhomme said.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. and organizers are asking those who plan to attend to be prepared for social distancing guidelines. If you can’t be at the game and want to donate to the cause, click here.