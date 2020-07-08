UMD to Host Virtual Career Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – One local college is turning to online to have a new kind of career fair.

UMD will be hosting three virtual fairs during this upcoming fall semester. Like the in-person fairs, there are no limits to how many people or employers can attend the virtual fairs. Some employers for these upcoming events include 3M, Cargill, and Northwestern Mutual.

Organizers say the fair is an important opportunity for students to have, especially during this pandemic.

“I think a lot of students may have had trouble finding internships this past year or even finding full-time jobs, and so I think it’s really reassuring for students,” said Lorena Lane, the employer relations coordinator at UMD’s career and internship services.

Registration will be open about a week before the fairs begin in September.