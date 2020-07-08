William A. Irvin to Resume Onboard Tours for 2020 Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Officials with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Wednesday afternoon that the William A. Irvin will resume onboard tours on Friday.

Station to station tours will continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through September.

This marks the first time since 2017 that onboard tours have been conducted.

Longtime Irvin Manager, Steve Rankila, said, “People have been looking for activities that are fun for the whole family. We have worked hard to not only get the Irvin “ship shape”, but to ensure we have addressed the additional health-related precautions our visitors expect when they step aboard.”

Tours will now be self-directed with staff strategically placed throughout the ship to interpret spaces and direct guests to their next station.

DECC Venue Director, Jeff Stark, said, “We understood our operation needed to change to address the current pandemic. Masks and gloves will be required for all visitors. Guests will be provided with gloves prior to climbing on board. Patrons may bring their own masks or purchase one with their ticket.”

DECC officials say cleaning and disinfecting will be done routinely throughout the day.

The gift shop will remain closed to the general public but will be available to guests at the end of their tour.