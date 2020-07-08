World of Wheels Skate Center Reopens

SUPERIOR, Wis. – World of Wheels had been closed since the shutdown began in March. Now, the local skate center is back open for family fun five days a week.

On opening day, skaters sped around the rink. Kids tell us they’re excited to be back at one of their favorite Superior attractions and to have fun alongside their friends once again.

“I hate quarantine and socializing is a lot more fun. Right after quarantine stopped, I wanted to go immediately back to school. I bet almost every kid did,” said skater Kaylee Larson.

World of Wheels got a federal small business loan allowing owner Steve Grapentin to keep paying all ten of his employees during the shutdown.

He expects many customers to stop back soon but doesn’t think business will be back to normal for awhile.

“I think it’s going to be slow for a while,” said Grapentin. “Until the risk is over, I think there’s a lot of scared people out there. I think we’ll have about half of our normal crowd.”

Grapentin says the rink could have opened about a month ago, but he waited until now to make the experience as safe as possible.

Half the tables are blocked off to promote social distancing and staff have been spending time cleaning commonly used surfaces.

World of Wheels has a full schedule of skate times on its Facebook page.