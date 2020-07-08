Zeitgeist Cafe Gets Ready to Reopen

One local restaurant is opening up for the first time since the pandemic started.

Zeitgeist Arts Cafe on East Superior Street, which is Duluth’s only nonprofit restaurant, will be opening for indoor and outdoor seating along with curbside pickup beginning Friday. All staff is required to wear masks while patrons are also encouraged to wear them.

“We’re really excited,” said Tony Cuneo, the executive director of Zeitgeist. “You know, this space is meant to be used and is meant to be a place where people come together and talk about what’s going on in today’s world. We know there’s plenty to talk about today.”

Leadership at Zeitgeist says salt and pepper shakers will be available upon request when dining to ensure safety and the restaurant encourages their patrons to pay with credit cards.