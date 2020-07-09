13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Linked to Ashland Hockey Tournament

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – Ashland County officials say a recent hockey tournament event hosted in Ashland has resulted in thirteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-state area.

In a recent community letter, officials say more tests are pending, and confirmed cases have been present in both children and adults.

Health officials say multiple businesses in the area have temporarily closed due to potential staff exposure from the tournament and high volumes of testing requests have put a strain on local medical providers.

“This information is shared to inform local residents about the effects that one event can have on our community,” the community letter from Ashland County says.

Health officials say it is critical that residents and visitors to the area adhere to best practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which includes: