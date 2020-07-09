Church Raises Money for Trip to Liberia

DULUTH, Minn. – One local church is raising funds to pay for a mission trip to West Africa.

The Duluth Gospel Tabernacle on West Superior Street is selling a variety of items during a rummage sale for their trip to Liberia.

The items are donations from the church, friends, and word of mouth.

Because of COVID-19, this is the first fundraiser the church has done so far.

“Awesome,” said Carol Goodman, who is part of the optical team for the medical mission trip. “I just feel awesome and blessed that God is answering and people are just coming out and we had such great donations here too.”

The sale is taking place through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.