Decadent Layer Chocolate Cake Offers Sweet Tooth Satisfaction

Cooking Connection: Sweet Exchange Triple Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Filling, Chocolate Ganache

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve been craving sweets more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Lisa Quarles, pastry chef and owner of Sweet Exchange, teaches FOX 21’s Brett Scott how to make and decorate the company’s triple chocolate cake with raspberry filling, and of course, chocolate ganache to top it off.

Sweet Exchange currently doesn’t have a storefront, but they are operating out of a kitchen space located at 130 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Exchange is offering store to door delivery. Quarles is the only one in the kitchen, and the only individual to come into contact with the sweets before it shows up at your door.