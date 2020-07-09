Duluth’s Parks Passport Project Encourages Kids to Get Outside

DULUTH, Minn.– As people are trying to find new ways to spend their time this summer the city of Duluth is hosting a challenge to do just that.

The Parks Passport Project is a contest to get kids outside and do new activities all over the city. Just go to the city’s website and download their list of 20 challenges. The city of Duluth says to save photos completing the activities.

“Whether you’re coming to the park for an activity with us such as archery or even visiting your favorite park or watching the sunset or sunrise, it’s really set up for you to do on your own terms,” said Megan Lidd, Recreation Specialist for the City of Duluth.

The first 25 people to complete the challenge before Labor Day will win a free pair of sunglasses.