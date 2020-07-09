Face Masks Made Mandatory on All UW Campuses This Fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents.

Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said at Thursday’s meeting there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. Thompson strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regent’s meeting since taking the job last week.

The policy also encourages the wearing of masks outside while on campus when physical distancing is not possible. Requiring masks on all 26 UW campuses comes after Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks at all indoor buildings, starting Monday.