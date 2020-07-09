Hills Youth And Family Services Is In Need Of Masks

The group is hoping for a donation of 100 masks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hills Youth and Family Services in Duluth is looking for the community’s help.

The organization is still in need of masks to give to the children they serve.

Hills Youth is hoping to receive a donation of at least 100 of the protective wear.

Each one will go to protect children and their families visiting the Neighborhood Youth Services centers and the Day Treatment program.

“It will great to have donations to help our kids and our families. It will help them to stay healthy and safe,” said Chief Operating Officer Leslie Chaplan.

Both adult and kid-sized masks are being requested.

The organization would prefer ones with the elastic rather than with ties.

Anyone interested in donating can call Hills Youth and Family Services to drop them off.