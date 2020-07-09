Judge Issues Gag Order in Cases Against 4 Former Minneapolis Police Officers

A Hennepin County judge presiding over the cases against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd has issued a gag order after at least two of the attorneys talked to the media Wednesday.

The order comes weeks after Judge Peter Cahill warned the attorneys and those connected to the cases to stop commenting on the case publicly.

Cahill wrote in his order that the court was made aware that two or more of the attorneys representing parties in the cases talked to the media after a motion was filed to dismiss the charges against one of the officers, Thomas Lane.

“The court finds that continuing pretrial publicity in this case by the attorneys involved will increase the risk of tainting a potential jury pool and will impair all parties’ right to a fair trial,” the order reads.

The judge ordered that the parties and their attorneys “shall not disclose, directly, indirectly or through third parties, any information, opinions, strategies, plans or potential evidence that relate to any of the [cases], either to the media or members of the general public.”

Floyd died on May 25 while being detained by Minneapolis police. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried out that he could not breathe, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao are charged with two counts each of aiding and abetting.