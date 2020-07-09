Local Leaders Push for Statewide Mask Mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Two days ago, St. Louis County hit its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, and now, one county commissioner is requesting the governor’s help in protecting Northlanders by pushing for a statewide mask mandate.

Cities and counties in both Minnesota and Wisconsin are now setting their own rules about requiring their citizens to wear masks when doing business indoors.

But one St. Louis County commissioner wants to take that a step further in Minnesota.

Patrick Boyle wrote a letter yesterday to Governo Walz urging him to implement a statewide mask mandate for indoor places in the state. Boyle believes that’s needed to help avoid potentially serious consequences.

“The last thing we can do is shut down our state again, our economy, and this is the way to do it,” said Boyle, who is a commissioner for St. Louis County. “We’ve got to follow the lead of the mistakes made by Arizona and Texas.”

In his letter, Boyle refers to Essentia and St. Luke’s as being advocates for a statewide mask-wearing mandate and calls the current patchwork of mask rules throughout the state ineffective. He says it’s not about political views, but only about safety.

“There’s no politics when it comes to disease prevention advocates…there’s no Republican or Democrat with them. Just about the safety of the community,” said Boyle.

With no statewide mandate in place, the Duluth City Council is expected to vote next Monday about whether to require masks for indoor public spaces in the city.