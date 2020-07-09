Sen. Simonson Previews Upcoming Special Legislative Session

Bonding bill among proposals state lawmakers could vote on

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota lawmakers will return for another special legislative session starting on Monday, June 13.

Sen. Erik Simonson (DFL-Duluth) tells us one likely focus of the session will be on a state bonding bill.

The proposed bill includes millions of dollars in funding for Duluth seawall reconstruction, renovations at the Duluth Depot, and many other projects across the Northland.

Simonson calls the bonding proposal a “jobs bill” that could provide much-needed economic stimulation during the pandemic.

“We’re likely facing a pretty significant recession here going forward and this will be a good way to help us recover from that and the state has the opportunity because interest rates still remain relatively low, it’s a good time for the state to be borrowing and investing in these projects,” said Simonson.

Another topic the legislative session could take up is a small tax bill.

Simonson says lawmakers may also talk about the issue of police accountability, but he doesn’t expect action to be taken on that until the legislative session in January.