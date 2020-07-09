Split Rock Lighthouse Opening July 15

Visitors are asked to pre-purchase tickets for a certain time slot so the site can control how many people are there at one time.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Split Rock Lighthouse is less than a week away from opening back up to the public.

The experience will be different than usual to keep everyone safe.

Visitors are asked to pre-purchase tickets for a certain time slot so the site can control how many people are there at one time.

There will also be a limited number of walk-up tickets available as well.

“All of our staff that will be working will be wearing masks will be wearing our PPE. But at this point masks are strongly encouraged for our visitors we want to provide a safe environment for everybody but at this point, you are not required to wear them,” said Hayes Scrive, the site manager at Split Rock Lighthouse.

The inside parts of the site including the visitor center and insides of the lighthouse and keeper’s house will be closed.

The fog horn building, however, will be open because it is a large space.

Staff will also be cleaning all touchpoints and bathrooms every hour to make sure it is as safe as can be for people.

Scriven says he hopes opening the lighthouse can act as a template for other Minnesota Historical Sites.

“Split Rock is really a special place in Minnesota and for the north shore it has a great story and has an amazing history and we’re just excited to be one of the first sites open for the Minnesota historical society and tell the great story of the north shore and northern Minnesota,” said Scriven.

Even though the past few months have been anything but expected, Scriven says he has been doing what he can to make the best of it.

“For me to be able to kind of actually be in the site when the keepers would have come and opened the site normally in March and April that was kind of cool to experience that how they would have done that in the 20s and how they would have seen the site back then and just to listen to the way nature is up here and how the buildings interact with each other is kind of cool,” said Scriven.

The self-guided tours also have signs along the way with information about the landmark.

Scriven has lived at the site with his family since early this year.

He says they hope to give visitors some sort of normalcy in learning about one of Minnesota’s most popular historical sites.

“Selfishly it’s been really nice to have split rock to my family and to myself for the last few months but I am so very e3xcited to share the story the views and the site with people again coming up on July 15,” said Scriven.

Plenty of historical information along with information on purchasing tickets is available on Split Rock’s website here.