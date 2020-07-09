Split Rock Lighthouse to Reopen Next Week

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Split Rock Lighthouse announced Wednesday that they plan to reopen next week.

According to the Split Rock website, beginning July 15 all tours of the grounds will be self-guided with staff members available to share information and answer questions.

Due to social distancing concerns, the interior of the lighthouse and the Keeper’s House will remain temporarily closed.

Lighthouse staff says that tickets have been reduced to $8 per guest to reflect the limited access.

The visitor center will only be open for restrooms and onsite ticket purchases.

A pop-up gift shop will also be available on the patio of the visitor center for souvenirs.

In April the Minnesota Historical Society announced the closure of all historic sites and museums to the public through at least June 30.

To purchase tickets in advance and for more information, you can visit https://www.mnhs.org/splitrock.