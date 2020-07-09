Superior Businesses Dial Back Reopening Amid Rise in Cases

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Over the last couple weeks, cases of COVID-19 have been increasing in the Twin Ports.

With a new total of 48 cases in Douglas County, Superior businesses are doing what they can to keep their customers and employees safe.

So far at least nine businesses in Superior have voluntarily closed temporarily after the establishments came into contact with someone who had COVID-19. Now, three more businesses have dialed their reopening back without any positive cases to be extra safe.

“It’s very crazy times we live in and we want to be ahead of it. We want to be proactive,” said Co-manager Alex Ledin of Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior.

The rise in cases in Douglas County and the Twin Ports is causing some bars and restaurants to voluntarily pull back on their reopening.

Builder’s saloon and The Boardroom on Tower Avenue in Superior announced Thursday that they are temporarily closing due to “the increase of cases in the Twin Ports”.

Thirsty Pagan is also taking a proactive step by curbing their full reopening after meeting with their staff. The restaurant will be completely closing their indoor seating, going back to curbside and delivery along with outdoor seating.

“We’ve always considered that backup plan. Even when we opened back up, we were always thinking about what we would do if we had to go back to the way things were,” said Luke Merrill, Co-kitchen Manager at Thirsty Pagan. “Definitely I think seeing the rise in cases in the surrounding areas kind of put that into motion a little bit further.”

Staff will be sitting in front of the main doors to take customer’s orders. And have put signs outside detailing their new policies.

Due to renovations at the restaurant, thirsty pagan is encouraging people to bring their own tables and chairs to use in their parking lot.

The Lynch family decided to bring their own table and chairs. They said it was great to see businesses taking steps like this to be proactive during the current increase in cases.

“I was very happy to see that they are taking the precautions to do things the right way,” said Cindy Lynch. “And to make sure everybody is safe while still being able to come out and enjoy it.”

Management at Thirsty Pagan say they are unsure of how long their indoor shutdown will be. But say it will stay in place for the next couple of weeks as they monitor COVID-19’s impact in the area.

“The order of operations is a little hard to adjust at first to get used to but we catch on pretty quick and I think we’ll be just fine,” said Ledin.

While thirsty pagan is closing off their indoor seating, they are still planning to do live events and concerts from their parking lot.