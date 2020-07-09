‘Tavern On The Hill’ Voluntarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Another establishment in the Twin Ports has voluntarily closed temporarily for a deep cleaning over COVID-19 concerns.

Tavern on the Hill announced Thursday that an employee tested positive for the virus after being in a social setting outside of the restaurant.

The employee worked between June 30 and July 2.

Management said the worker showed no symptoms on those days.

In a Facebook post, Tavern management said:

Dear Tavern Guests, Starting today, we will be temporarily closing due to an employee testing positive for COVID which we know to have been contracted from someone in a social setting outside of the Tavern family. During this closure, we will be conducting an intense, vigorous deep clean and disinfection of the entire facility, as well as identify those who may have been exposed to this staff member and allow them the time to be tested. Since the day we reopened for indoor seating, we have strictly enforced masks and gloves for all of our employees (both front of house and back of house), implemented thorough and frequent disinfection procedures, screened each of our staff daily upon arrival as well as logged their temperatures, and enforced social distancing in our facility.

We thank you for your patience and trust as we navigate this trying time. * Added note: The dates that this individual worked over the last 2 weeks are limited to June 30th – July 2nd where daily screenings and temperature testing were done upon arrival. At that time, he/she was not showing any signs of symptoms as of that last day of work.

Lake Avenue Cafe also recently closed voluntarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and Anchors End Tattoo temporarily closed after an employee was exposed to someone who contracted the virus.