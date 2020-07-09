UMD Provides Virtual Tour for Alumni

DULUTH, Minn. – One local college is providing an online means for alumni to connect back with the campus.

UMD is providing a virtual tour of the Bagley Nature Center, specifically targeting alumni. The tour is pre-recorded.

Associate Director Tim Bates will be narrating the tour and will highlight the history of Bagley and what is going on right now.

This is the first time organizers have done a virtual tour of this specific area on campus.

“It really grew out of the COVID situation but it’s an opportunity that more people can participate than might be able to show up on a Thursday in July,” said Tim Bates, the associate director of the recreational sports program at UMD.

Part of the reason for this tour is to connect with alumni and give them an opportunity to see what Bagley looks like. It also gives them the chance to see a natural resource that is used for classes and recreational activities.