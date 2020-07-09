Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, July 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 40,163 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 5 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,490 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 705,440 tests have been completed to date.

There are 35,193 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 4,305 patients have required hospitalization and 251 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 251 patients, 116 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 89

Cook: 1

Itasca: 68 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 18 – 1 death

Lake: 6

St. Louis: 203 – 16 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 4 – 1 death

Douglas: 47

Iron: 8 – 1 death

Sawyer: 14

Gogebic: 10 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 33,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 807 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

