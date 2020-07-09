Vehicle Starts on Fire in Lincoln Park Causing Large Smoke Plume

DULUTH, Minn.-A smoke plume could be seen for miles at about 11 a.m. in Duluth after a vehicle caught on fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at 1727 W. Superior St.

Few other details are available right now, but our crew on the scene says it was an RV that started the blaze. It also appears other vehicles were damaged during this.

Traffic is also currently blocked off in that area.

We’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.