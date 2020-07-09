William A. Irvin Museum Reopening Friday

DULUTH, Minn.– For the first time since 2017, the S.S. William A. Irvin will be letting visitors back on the ship.

The museum will open their doors back to the public starting this Friday. Guests will be required to wear masks and gloves as they tour the 83-year old ship. Guides will lead smaller tour groups while maintaining social distancing. And the path through the Irvin has been streamlined to avoid as much contact as possible.

“It’s become an icon to Duluth’s waterfront. The Irvin has sailed for 40 years around the great lakes,” said Steve Rankila, Director of the William A. Irvin Museum. “It’s been in this area here as an icon for 35 years. People missed it.”

Tours will only be Fridays-Sundays and will go until September. The popular haunted ship in October however will not take place due to the pandemic.