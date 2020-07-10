Bailey Builds Adding Second Location in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Owners Nathanael and Anna Bailey have been looking to add a second location. And they believe they’ve found one in an old funeral home.

Bailey Builds has been a jack of all trades type of business. With a store featuring local artwork, a gallery and small venue space, along with an Airbnb upstairs. A different building ended up on their radar in March. They liked the garages and fell in love with the space from there. They see the building as an opportunity to expand their work in west Duluth.

“We weren’t looking for a funeral home obviously but it’s a really great expansion of our brand and our business,” said Anna Bailey. “It’s basically just right around the street and around the corner.”

The building will be named Bailey Builds Collective. And the upper level will be made to hold nearly 20 art studios for local artists to work on their craft.

The main level will be turned into an event space bigger than the one they have at their main location now. While they won’t officially close on the property until next week, the Bailey’s are optimistic and excited to share it with the area.

“We’ve always had a huge heart for community and for the artists in the area,” said Nathanael Bailey. “we’ve never really had the opportunity to support other artists other than selling their work in here or having pop ups in this gallery space.”

The plan for Bailey Builds is to start moving into the building’s garage next Friday to begin their artwork while they renovate the upper level.