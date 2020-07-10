City of Superior Employees Must Wear Masks Inside City Buildings Starting Monday

Mayor Paine mandates face coverings for city employees working in public settings

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Come Monday, all City of Superior employees will be mandated to wear a mask or face covering while in city buildings.

That’s the order from Superior Mayor Jim Paine as he also works to create an ordinance for a city-wide face mask mandate inside public buildings.

According to a memo sent by the mayor, city employees must wear masks in these settings:

In any indoor space accessible to the public while at work or in the performance of work duties. While working within six feet of any other employee or member of the public. While moving through common areas such as hallways, bathrooms, or shared workspaces.

Face Coverings will not be required in the following scenarios:

While alone in individual offices. At a personal workspace that is six feet or more from any other workspace or public counter or if separated by a physical barrier. While formally addressing any required public meeting, provided the speaker is six feet or more from other people. During brief meetings or interactions, shorter than 15 minutes and where employees can maintain 6 feet of separation. Outdoors If an employee has a valid medical reason that prevents them from wearing a face covering. At the request of a deaf or hard of hearing person that may better understand a speaker without a mask. After the expiration of the City’s declaration of emergency or after another memo rescinding this policy, whichever comes first.

According to the memo, employees are required to supply their own face covering, though a few hundred are available for employees in the mayor’s office.