City Wants To Help Get People Back Into The Workforce

DULUTH, Minn. – Only 15 days remain until the $600 bonus now being added to weekly unemployment checks is scheduled to end.

This is why the city of Duluth’ s Workforce Development Department wants to connect people who are unemployed with available opportunities.

For many of those people out of a job, the weekly unemployment bonus has helped give them an added financial cushion during the pandemic.

Without the additional income, it could create a lot more stress.

It could also be a great chance for laid-off employees to look at career alternatives.

“Its a really good time to think about going to school and getting some additional training. That is going to make you more competitive or connect you to a career pathway that is stable and in demand locally,” said Elena Foshay, director of workforce development.

The city of Duluth offers a variety of programs that can give people access to educational and training options.

There’s also the CLIMB program, which gives residents the opportunity to receive unemployment benefits while working to start their own business.

The owner of Reimagined by T-Underwood, a vintage antique store on West First Street, found herself unemployed back in 2018.

She was referred to the workforce development department and introduced to the program.

She says it made a huge difference.

“Honestly, it is incredible. I probably could have made it here on my own at some point, but I don’t think there is any way I could have been up and running without these kinds of resources,” said Tammy Clore.

The city’s goal for helping is to get as many people back in the workforce as possible.

The Workforce Development Department will be hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday for those interested in a job in the long term healthcare industry.

You must register online to attend.