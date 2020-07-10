Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Receives Donation in Honor of Former K-9 Handler

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a very special donation in honor of a former K-9 officer and founder of the Arrowhead Chapter of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club.

Dick Gudowski, was better known as Scrap Iron to the biker crew.

He was a K-9 handler of the sheriff’s department back in the 1980s and had been a motorcycle rider for more than forty years.

Unfortunately, he unexpectedly died in an accident in May.

Members of the biker club rode nearly 200 as a celebration for his life.

They also felt it would be an honorable act to give back to Douglas County’s Sheriff’s k-9 unit, which relies on donations.

The ultimate goal was to keep their good friend’s name alive.

“Bottom line its about the respect for our law enforcement and for our fallen brother Dick Gudowski. That’s why we are here to pay tribute to him,” said Tony Carron, president of Wolverine Chapter.

The motorcycle group donated more than $1,000 to the sheriff’s K-9 division.