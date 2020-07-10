Duluth Area Family YMCA to Require Face Masks Starting Monday

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Face masks will be required in both the Downtown Duluth and Hermantown YMCA buildings starting Monday.

YMCA staff tell us the new rule is to keep members and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic.

Masks will not be required when working out, showering, or in the pool area, but they must be work in common areas and locker rooms.

“If someone is not willing to wear a mask, we will end up having to turn them away unfortunately,” said Duluth Area Family YMCA member experience director Crystal Bowen. “It’s just something that we’ve really analyzed as much as humanly possible and just something that we are deciding to move on now.”

Masks will be available at the member services desk in case members forget to bring one.