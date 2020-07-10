Duluth Police Searching for Assault Suspect

UPDATE: Duluth Police say the suspect has been identified.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a Friday morning assault on the Traverse Trail.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of 84th Avenue West around 8:00 a.m. on reports of a 65-year-old woman who was assaulted on the trail.

Officers say the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her face.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male wearing a red t-shirt with the word “Ruger” on it and black pants.

He was riding a bike and had two boxer dogs and a white dog with him, all off-leash.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the suspect they are asked to call 911.