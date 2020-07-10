Duluth Public Schools Welcomes Newest Assistant Superintendent

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools will soon welcome its newest assistant superintendent.

Anthony Bonds comes to Duluth from the Anniston School District in Alabama.

During his time there, he served as executive director of curriculum and instruction, where he was responsible for overseeing teaching and learning practices while in that role.

Bonds is also a former assistant superintendent for the Beloit School District in southern Wisconsin.

“What I bring to the table is a solid focus on students and how we can improve outcomes for all kids,” said Bonds. “I truly believe all kids deserve high quality and high functioning schools. that has been my passion since I entered this field.”

Mr. Bonds is expected to start his new position on July 27.