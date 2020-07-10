Duluth Studio Company and Market Holds Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn.– Today, a new store in east Duluth held its grand opening. Duluth Studio Company and Market sells local and fair trade artisan goods and other items.

They are only letting six customers in the store at a time, with a stop and go sign out front to let customers know if they can come in. While the original opening date was supposed to be in late March, Owner Stacey Lacoursiere says she’s glad to see her business up and running now.

“We are really excited. It’s been a long time coming,” said Lacoursiere. “Everyone is really proud and happy to be here. We’re thankful for the customers for the customers that are finally coming in the door.”

The Oasis Del Norte food truck was also outside the shop earlier today for their grand opening.