Jason Carter Named New Head Coach of Northland College Women’s Hockey Team

Carter will join the LumberJills after spending three seasons as an assistant at St. Mary's college.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Northland College has hired Jason Carter to lead their women’s hockey program.

Carter will join the LumberJills after spending three seasons as an assistant at St. Mary’s college. He takes over for Kelly Rider, who stepped down last month. Carter is a 2013 graduate of St. Thomas and began his coaching career while still in college as he was an assistant coach at Shakopee High School, helping out both the boys and girls programs for five years.