Marshall Basketball Teams Take Summer Practices Outdoors

Organized youth activities have been allowed for almost a month now, and the Hilltoppers are glad they can get some work in.

GARY NEW DULUTH, Minn. – These days, finding gym time is hard to come by with so many teams and not a lot of courts available. But that doesn’t matter to the Duluth Marshall basketball teams as they’ve taken their training outside.

The boys and girls teams have been alternating time during the week at their high school gym and the Gary New Duluth Rec Center. Organized youth activities have been allowed for almost a month now, and the Hilltoppers are glad they can get some work in during the summer.

“This court has been tremendous for us. Just being able to go outside and play basketball, just to get up and down. It’s been phenomenal. This court has really been kind of a saving grace for us,” said boys head coach Tom Mitchell.

“The minute they opened up the restrictions, we got right back to it. We came outside. We didn’t do any contact. We still kept six feet apart. Everybody had their basketball. We waited about a week or two to do contact stuff. We’re just happy to be back and happy to keep it going,” girls head coach CJ Osuchukwu said.

And the players say they don’t mind having to play outside, with even some that prefer training outdoors.

“Definitely the con is probably the heat because it’s been really hot this summer. But pros is the wind. It’s kind of nice but shooting is kind of hard,” guard Merlea Mrozik said.

“The benefits of outdoor I’d say are that it gets you more prepared to play indoors. There’s a lot of things out here that can disrupt your game and make it more challenging, like your shooting and there’s a bunch of wind blowing. When you get indoors, it feels so much more natural. It’s so nice,” said forward Oscar Timm.