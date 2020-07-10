Nearly $7,000 Worth of Restaurant Vouchers Donated to E.M.S, Police Officers and Firefighters

These vouchers can be used at a number of locations in the Twin Ports area.

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of Duluth’s E.M.S workers, firefighters and police officers received a big donation today in the form of more than 300 “Strong Northland” vouchers.

Combined, the vouchers are worth almost $7,000.

With this donation, both local businesses and people on the front lines are being acknowledged for all their hard work during the pandemic.

“Being able to recognize a segment that is out there who is out there 24/7 in unknown, unpredictable circumstances every day- coming home to families, like much of our essential workers are. It’s just a great way to be able to encourage them and give some positive feedback,” Duluth Police Foundation Vice President, Peg Johnson says.

The vouchers can be used at over 40 restaurants in the Twin Ports area.

To purchase a voucher, or see a full list of participating restaurants click here: Strong Northland