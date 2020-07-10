UPDATE: Suspect Identified, Cited in Traverse Trail Assault

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they have identified the suspect in the Friday morning assault of a 65-year-old female on the Traverse Trail.

According to reports the suspect has been identified as a 48-year-old Duluth Firefighter.

The male suspect was arrested Friday afternoon and issued a citation for 5th-degree assault and dog off-leash.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of 84th Avenue West around 8:00 a.m. on reports of a 65-year-old woman who was assaulted on the trail.

Officers that arrived on the scene learned that the female victim had encountered the 48-year-old-male on the trail riding his bike with three off-leash dogs.

The victim asked the male to leash his dogs which, according to reports, prompted the assault resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to the woman’s face.