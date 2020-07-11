Harmony House Taking Extra Measures to Protect Residents

Most residents at care homes across the Northland have gone nearly four months without being able to hug or be with their loved ones in person.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Minnesota and Wisconsin have both been starting to loosen restrictions on visitors at care homes.

This is leaving facilities to figure out how to best keep their residents safe.

Over at Harmony House in Superior, administrators are holding off on in-person visits to make sure their residents remain healthy.

“With the recent spike we have chosen to kind of put that on hold for a week to ten days we’re kind of just holding to see how that goes,” said Tami Susens, the administrator at Harmony House.

Back in May, Harmony House hosted a parade for the residents to see their loved ones and they are continuing to do Zoom calls and window visits.

While these measures can bridge the gap in the meantime there is a big piece that was still missing.

“The hard part is the touch they miss that touch and that’s something we feel like we pull in for them and do a lot more of that than normally we would do to make sure they are getting that warmth and feedback from the families,” said Susens.

The staff also works hard to make sure their main focus is on protecting the facility.

Administrators say families are being so patient and they too want to ensure everything is safe before they can visit.

“We’re all everybody is just pulling together and getting it done for the greater good to keep them safe and healthy and they’re so vulnerable at that age,” said Susens.