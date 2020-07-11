Essentia Health Updates Visitor Guidelines

The new policy allows only one visitor per patient per day at Essentia Health facilities in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health has updated their visitor policies starting in Duluth this weekend.

Those visitors are welcome from the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The policy applies to all clinic appointments and surgical patient care areas.

Even though nurses give emotional support and help during tough times, the hospital wanted to make sure people could still see their loved ones.

“A patient’s mental health and feeling of well being and emotions are supported by having family by they offer the support the connection the love that patients really need in times of crisis,” said Evie Michaelson, an administrative representative at Essentia Health.

Visitors will have to go through a temperature check and health screening upon entering the facilities and are also required to wear masks.