Man Shot In Alley In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in an alley in downtown Duluth.

The alley, where the shooting took place, is between Second and Third streets, a little after 7 p.m.

The man was later taken to Essentia Health.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Duluth Police have yet to catch the suspect.

They do believe the victim and his assailant know each other.

The incident is still under investigation by the police department.

We will have more details as they become available.