Seven More People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis., – In the last 72 hours, seven more people, in Douglas County, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the county’s total to 55.

Out of those cases, 41% are in the City of Superior.

County officials tell us the spike is following a continuous trend of people spending more time in public indoor spaces.

Officials are urging residents to stay home as much as possible.

If you do choose to visit a local business, it is suggested to follow each individual COVID-19 prevention practices, they may have in place.