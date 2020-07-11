Seven More People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Douglas County
This brings the county's total to 55.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis., – In the last 72 hours, seven more people, in Douglas County, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
This brings the county’s total to 55.
Out of those cases, 41% are in the City of Superior.
County officials tell us the spike is following a continuous trend of people spending more time in public indoor spaces.
Officials are urging residents to stay home as much as possible.
If you do choose to visit a local business, it is suggested to follow each individual COVID-19 prevention practices, they may have in place.