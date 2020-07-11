“Trump Victory” and Congressman Pete Stauber Open Campaign Field Office in Hermantown

Many supporters of the candidates gathered outside the new office and picked up signs as well as refreshments.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The “Trump Victory” group and Congressman Pete Stauber opened their election campaign field office in Hermantown.

The office will be the spot to to to for people who are looking to pick up campaign literature.

Rep. Stauber spoke to the crowd about what he continues to hope to accomplish in congress such as the criminal justice reform bill.

He also said how happy he was to be in campaign mode and out with supporters.

“We’re going to get through this pandemic together as a nation using best practices and social distancing and the best place to be is outdoors and I think people are excited to get out and about in a responsible way,” said Rep. Stauber.

The field office is located at 4140 Martin Road in Hermantown.

Also at the grand opening of the field office were several American Indian Movement supporters.

They said they were there not to protest but to continue to let people know that they are there and to protect their community.