BBQ Held in Superior to Bring Awareness for Sexual and Domestic Assault

Families were encouraged to attend to learn about dangerous situations that can happen in any community that are both physically and emotionally traumatic for victims of abuse.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A fundraiser barbecue was held in Hammond Park for victims of domestic and sexual abuse on Sunday.

The BBQ had food and games for people of all ages along with information about different types of abuse.

Activists at the barbecue circulated petitions pushing for legislation that would take some funding away from police departments and redirected toward mental health initiatives.

“Having such a public event where people can’t miss it, it lets people know this is real, this is a problem, this is happening in our community and we need to get together and change that,” said Waylon J., a local activist.

Donations were also for the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse in the Twin Ports.