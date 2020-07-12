DECC Opens Up For Dance Competition

Ovation Dance Challenge is the DECC's first event since the pandemic started.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday the DECC in Duluth held its first event since the pandemic started. The Ovation Dance Challenge took place in Symphony Hall.

About 200 dancers participated between Friday and Saturday and were watched by no more than 250 people, as per state guidelines. Masks were required and the stage and other areas were routinely sanitized.

Organizers say dancers were excited to perform after months at home.

“”A number of our kids here are graduating seniors and they are basically shut out this year, a lot of their spring revues were canceled,” said Ovation Executive Director Dan Kuhn, “and this might be the only time they actually get to perform the thing that they have been working on since last September.”

Dancers at the competition ranged from 3-18 years old, and everyone went home with some type of prize.