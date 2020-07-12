Duluth City Council Voting on Ordinance Requiring Masks for Indoor Public Spaces

This includes retail spaces, DTA buses, the Skywalk, and at restaurants and bars when not eating or drinking.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council will be voting on a mask ordinance on Monday, which would mandate masks indoors in all public spaces.

Face coverings would also be included in apartment building common areas such as hallways and elevators.

Four city councilors are also co-sponsoring the bill.

If it passes, the emergency ordinance would go into effect immediately and councilors say it is all to prevent Duluth from having a serious outbreak.

“Keeping our community safe and healthy is a collective responsibility and we all have an obligation to do our part. We’ve seen what’s happened in other parts of the country and how quickly a major outbreak could happen and we don’t want that to happen here because it would cause great human suffering and it would also do enormous damage to our local economy,” said Joel Sipress, a Duluth City Councilors.

Councilor Joel Sipress says there are a few exceptions to this rule including K-12 education where the state government has comprehensive guidelines on how to keep people safe.