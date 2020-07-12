Duluth Police Investigate Two Weekend Shootings

Police Chief Mike Tusken: "...we have guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them..."

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police are searching for suspects in two shootings hours apart Saturday night, including one downtown that sent a person to the hospital — and according to Chief Mike Tusken, guns owned by people who shouldn’t are to blame.

The first shooting happened downtown in the 100 block of E. # 3 alley around 7 p.m. where a man, Stephan Hall, 25, of Duluth was shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Grand Prix with MN license plate number 870 WBC.

The second shooting happened hours later in West Duluth near Raleigh Street and 56th West around 11 p.m.

“We heard some “bang, bang, bang” last night and I just thought it was people firing off fireworks. But obviously it wasn’t,” said Jerry Lone, a neighbor.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired at a vehicle occupied by two people who both narrowly escaped significant injury. A victim in the shooting sustained a minor injury and refused medical attention.

“It’s crazy ’cause this used to be the best neighborhood and we bought a home here in 2004 just because it was a nice place and it was quiet and it’s just been going downhill,” Lone said.

The two shootings cap off a week where police recovered four guns during four separate incidents. One in Duluth Heights Friday and three over the 4th of July: in Lincoln Park, East Hillside, and Downtown. Suspects were taken into custody in all four and no one was injured.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken released a statement Sunday, it reads in part:

“The incidents last evening demonstrate once again that we have guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them and who are willing to use guns without regard for the sanctity of life or concern for community safety.”

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon in either shooting incident.

“We want to hold those accountable for the gun violence in our community last night and we do not have people in custody at this time for either incident. If anyone has any information about either incident, please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050,” Tusken said.