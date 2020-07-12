Golfers Wrap Up 89th Annual Cloquet Invitational

Alex Kolquist from Hermantown won the championship flight for his second title, while Shane Johnson won the senior championship.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The 89th annual Cloquet Invitational took place this week, starting on Wednesday with the practice rounds and wrapping up on Sunday afternoon.

This year, the invitational was split into two 2-day tournaments, with flight play happening on Thursday and Friday, and the senior championship and championship flight taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cloquet Country Club made sure to increase sanitation practices, switched to single rider golf carts and tried to limit spectators to only families of the golfers participating, to ensure that the tournament could still happen in the safest way possible.

It’s just the tradition of having it and quite honestly, golf was one of the few sports this year that was given permission to keep operating, and we felt we could be reasonably safe for everybody and of course it’s their optoin to come or not come. They’re just happy to be able to attend or play in something right now, or this year in particular,” Cloquet Country Club golf club general manager Bill Manahan said.

As for the results, Alex Kolquist from Hermantown won the championship flight for his second title, while Shane Johnson won the senior championship. For full results, head to the Cloquet Country Club website.