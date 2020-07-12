Lester River Rendezvous Canceled For First Time in Over 20 Years

Annual event gathers about 10,000 people every year.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the first time in more than 20 years, the Lester River Rendezvous is canceled this September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to organizers, the weekend event gathers about 10,000 people every year. One of their more popular events is the Voyageur Village, which re-enacts an 18th-19th century fur trade village.

Coordinator Don Mendoza said while he’ll miss bringing the history and activities to families in the area, it’s not worth risking anyone’s well-being.

“For the safety sake of the public, if one person was a carrier or if one person came down as a victim of getting the disease, we would’ve, y’know, we would’ve felt terrible and it wouldn’t have worked out,” Mendoza said. “And looking forward to next year bringing everybody back and boy I tell you, by then we’re going to have this whipped and we’ll be ready to go.”

The Rendezvous brings in more than 60 food and craft vendors, and around 600 students from surrounding schools for the event’s educational days.