Mayor Emily Larson Responds After Duluth Firefighter Accused Of Assaulting Woman

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is responding after a city firefighter is accused of assaulting a 65-year-old woman.

The attack happened Friday morning during a dispute about the firefighter’s unleashed dogs while both were at the Traverse Trail near 84th Avenue.

Authorities say Duluth firefighter Conrad Sunde, 48, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, struck the victim with his bike causing her to fall to the ground before shoving the woman while she laid there.

The incident left the woman with a bloody and bruised face, but not broken bones.

Mayor Larson posted a statement on Facebook Saturday in response to the attack:

“I share the community outrage at this behavior. It’s horrifying and causes the public to question the character of our staff who have been entrusted to keep you safe. This behavior does not represent the best of our city, our community and ourselves as city staff. I appreciate the investigative efforts of the Duluth Police Department to quickly identify the suspect and commence the process to engage the justice system. Most importantly, I am grateful the victim came forward, shared her experience and is working with police. She did everything right; asked for the dogs to be leashed, and when assaulted, reported the incident immediately. I have reached out to her to apologize on behalf of the city. I cannot say more about the employee, the incident or next steps as this is also now a Human Resource matter.”

Sunde is being cited for 5th-degree assault — a misdemeanor — and for neglecting to leash his pets.

It was not immediately known if Sunde was placed on any type of administrative leave.