Mayor Emily Larson Responds After Woman Gets Attacked By Duluth Firefighter

"I share the community outrage at this behavior. It's horrifying and causes the public to question the character of our staff," said Mayor Larson.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is now responding after a city firefighter is being accused of assaulting a 65-year-old woman.

The attack happened during a dispute about his unleashed dogs while both were at the Traverse Trail near 84th Avenue.

Authorities say Duluth Firefighter Conrad Sunde, a 20 veteran of the department, struck the victim with his bike causing her to fall to the ground.

The unfortunate incident left the woman with a bloody and bruised face.

Mayor Larson posted a statement on Facebook in response to the attack.

“I share the community outrage at this behavior. It’s horrifying and causes the public to question the character of our staff. This behavior does not represent the best of our city, our community, and ourselves as city staff.”

Sunde is being cited for assault and for neglecting to leash his pets.

City leaders say they cannot comment further on the employee or the next stages as the incident is also being investigated as a human resource matter.