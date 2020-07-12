Two Harbors Farmers Market in Full Bloom During Pandemic

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The Two Harbors Farmers Market saw a large crowd for their third week of being open Saturday.

The location has changed to a parking lot on 7th Avenue across the street from Holiday, to allow vendors and customers to spread out.

Other changes due to the pandemic include not giving out samples, encouraging masks, and a handwashing station.

But vendors there said it’s worth it to have farmers interact with the community once again.

“It’s important for people to think about where their food is coming from,” said co-organizer Pat Berger.

“This way the customer can know their local farmer they can stop by your farm, they can know what kind of methods you use, how you treat your produce, and just support your neighbors and friends,” she said.

The farmers market continues there every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October.