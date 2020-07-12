Woman Killed, Boy Injured In Rollover Accident

A 36-year-old woman from Duluth is dead and a 16-year-old boy is injured after a rollover crash early Saturday near Cromwell.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver, Patricia Mylonas, was traveling west on Highway 210 at Markusen Rd shortly after midnight Saturday when she overcorrected her GMC Envoy.

Officials say Mylonas was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 16-year-old was wearing one. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.