A New CBD Store Opens In Canal Park

The Superior Cannabis Company also has store in southern Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new CBD is store is now open in Canal Park.

Superior Cannabis Company, which also has a flagship store in southern Minnesota sells a wide range of products used mainly for health and wellness.

This includes CBD infused creams for body ailments and pet health products.

The co-owner says opening in the middle of a pandemic may not be ideal, but the goal is to help people.

“We’re not after the money, we are about helping people,” said Tom Cotter. “During this time, people’s anxieties are through the roof. We really wanted to make sure to get it out there that we want to help people.”

Superior Cannabis Company is located on Canal Park Drive.